Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,806 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $932,869,000 after buying an additional 1,516,099 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,516,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,539,738 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $874,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $515,764,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,436 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $914,047,000 after purchasing an additional 167,095 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.79, for a total transaction of $6,437,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,040,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,763,458.63. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.97, for a total value of $270,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,619.04. This trade represents a 13.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,989 shares of company stock worth $30,527,983. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $725.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $541.12 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $339.01 and a one year high of $885.91. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 217.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.98.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $778.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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