AXS Investments LLC Sells 3,183 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of AXS Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $277,696,000 after buying an additional 93,293 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 89,299 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 274,761 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,902,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 in the last three months. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $319.74 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $362.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.82 and a 12 month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.42%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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