AXT Inc $AXTI Stock Position Decreased by E20 Capital Ltd

E20 Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,550 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 973,731 shares during the period. AXT makes up about 11.1% of E20 Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. E20 Capital Ltd owned 3.16% of AXT worth $117,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Chang sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $926,379.61. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,244,393.05. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 6,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $711,261.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,691. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,636 shares of company stock valued at $27,789,677. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about AXT

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. AXT reported revenue of $47.6 million, up approximately 165% year over year and ahead of the $34.8 million consensus estimate. EPS was reported at $0.17-$0.19, versus expectations of $0.07. Gross profit reached $21.4 million, while operating profit was $10.4 million and net income attributable to common shareholders was $11.1 million. AXT Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AXT reported revenue of $47.6 million, up approximately 165% year over year and ahead of the $34.8 million consensus estimate. EPS was reported at $0.17-$0.19, versus expectations of $0.07. Gross profit reached $21.4 million, while operating profit was $10.4 million and net income attributable to common shareholders was $11.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was far above analyst estimates. For the third quarter, management projected EPS of $0.30-$0.32, compared with the $0.10 consensus, and revenue of approximately $66 million, versus an estimate of $38.7 million. The forecast suggests continued acceleration in demand and operating leverage. AXT Stock Rips Higher After Q2 Earnings

For the third quarter, management projected EPS of $0.30-$0.32, compared with the $0.10 consensus, and revenue of approximately $66 million, versus an estimate of $38.7 million. The forecast suggests continued acceleration in demand and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: AI-related demand is supporting the growth narrative. Management cited strong customer demand for data-center optical connectivity, while recent manufacturing expansion and customer additions are positioning AXT to benefit from AI infrastructure investment. AXT Surges After Q2 Results

Management cited strong customer demand for data-center optical connectivity, while recent manufacturing expansion and customer additions are positioning AXT to benefit from AI infrastructure investment. Positive Sentiment: A long-term Lumentum agreement improves visibility. AXT secured a capacity reservation and supply agreement for indium phosphide wafer substrates, potentially providing more predictable future demand from a major optical-components customer. AXT Long-Term Supplier Agreement with Lumentum

AXT Stock Up 27.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. AXT Inc has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $143.16. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -151.41 and a beta of 1.86.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.08 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. AXT has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $125.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXTI

About AXT

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

See Also

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