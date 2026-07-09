Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,006 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,636 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cvfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 157.6% in the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.8% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the first quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Financial LLP lifted its position in Visa by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 19,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.91.

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Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of V stock opened at $347.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50-day moving average is $329.75 and its 200-day moving average is $324.89. The stock has a market cap of $623.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $365.02.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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