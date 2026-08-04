Azenta, Inc. $AZTA Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,322 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.47% of Azenta worth $43,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Azenta by 2,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Azenta by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Azenta by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Azenta by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,392 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Azenta by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,449 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company's stock.

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.47 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 30.49%.The firm's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Azenta from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Azenta from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azenta

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc NASDAQ: AZTA is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta's Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

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