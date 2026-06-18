Azora Capital LP Buys 924,302 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 210.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 924,302 shares during the period. OneMain accounts for about 5.8% of Azora Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 1.16% of OneMain worth $92,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company's stock.

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OneMain Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $57.47 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.09. OneMain had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. OneMain's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. OneMain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on OneMain from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $55.00 target price on OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,000. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

See Also

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