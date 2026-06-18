Azora Capital LP Buys Shares of 267,195 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 267,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,695,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.7% of Azora Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 75,820 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,681,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 258,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,873,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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