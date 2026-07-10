Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 23,713 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.6% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,909 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $88,464,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Trading Up 6.0%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $353.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised Lam Research’s price target from $380 to $400 and reiterated an outperform rating, helping fuel the stock’s rally. Benzinga report on Mizuho price target increase

Mizuho raised Lam Research’s price target from $380 to $400 and reiterated an outperform rating, helping fuel the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating and $404 price target, citing ongoing outperformance and structural share gains. TipRanks analyst note

Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating and $404 price target, citing ongoing outperformance and structural share gains. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is also being supported by reports that AI-related chip spending and advanced packaging trends could lift demand for wafer fabrication equipment, including Lam’s tools. Barron’s article on Meta chip plans

Investor enthusiasm is also being supported by reports that AI-related chip spending and advanced packaging trends could lift demand for wafer fabrication equipment, including Lam’s tools. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research also announced its June quarter financial conference call for July 29, which keeps attention on upcoming results but is not itself a major catalyst. PR Newswire conference call announcement

Lam Research also announced its June quarter financial conference call for July 29, which keeps attention on upcoming results but is not itself a major catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests the stock is drawing renewed attention as investors look ahead to earnings and assess whether the AI semiconductor buildout can support further upside. Kalkine Media article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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