Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 5,959 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $200,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $125,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $102,067,000 after buying an additional 173,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,507,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $400.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $308.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.40 and a fifty-two week high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

See Also

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