B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 17,584 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 52.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $157,139,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.35.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead enters earnings season with recent upside: the company beat estimates in its last quarter and carries FY2026 guidance (management’s prior range gives investors a clear target to compare against at the May 7 release). This provides a constructive baseline if management reaffirms or tightens guidance.

Gilead enters earnings season with recent upside: the company beat estimates in its last quarter and carries FY2026 guidance (management’s prior range gives investors a clear target to compare against at the May 7 release). This provides a constructive baseline if management reaffirms or tightens guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead announced it will release Q1 2026 results and host a webcast on Thursday, May 7 after the close — a near-term catalyst that will likely drive volatility as investors seek updates on product launches and M&A strategy. Gilead earnings release

Gilead announced it will release Q1 2026 results and host a webcast on Thursday, May 7 after the close — a near-term catalyst that will likely drive volatility as investors seek updates on product launches and M&A strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market previews note the upcoming report will test the commercial traction of Yeztugo and management’s M&A strategy — these execution items (product launch metrics, pipeline updates, capital deployment plans) will shape near‑term investor sentiment. Investing.com preview

Market previews note the upcoming report will test the commercial traction of Yeztugo and management’s M&A strategy — these execution items (product launch metrics, pipeline updates, capital deployment plans) will shape near‑term investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed Q1–Q4 and FY2026 EPS estimates slightly (FY down to ~$8.29 from ~$8.34), signaling modest analyst downgrades ahead of results — downward revisions can pressure the stock if the company fails to beat the lower bar.

Zacks Research trimmed Q1–Q4 and FY2026 EPS estimates slightly (FY down to ~$8.29 from ~$8.34), signaling modest analyst downgrades ahead of results — downward revisions can pressure the stock if the company fails to beat the lower bar. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/commercial competition: MSD (Merck) won FDA approval for a once‑daily HIV combo (Idvynso). Analysts expect it could become a strong seller, adding competitive pressure to incumbent HIV franchises and potentially capping pricing/market-share upside. MSD Idvynso approval

Regulatory/commercial competition: MSD (Merck) won FDA approval for a once‑daily HIV combo (Idvynso). Analysts expect it could become a strong seller, adding competitive pressure to incumbent HIV franchises and potentially capping pricing/market-share upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst comparisons favor Bristol Myers (BMY) over Gilead on valuation and growth outlook, which can shift investor flows away from GILD in the near term. Bristol Myers vs Gilead

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $17,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 613,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,086,800. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,110.97. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,302,950. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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