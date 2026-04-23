B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $24.31 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.8%

LRCX opened at $265.55 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $273.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $233.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.58. The stock has a market cap of $331.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.26.

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Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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