B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $76.81 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,712 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 281,023 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in S&P Global were worth $76,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,062,338 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $555,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $448.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $427.41 and its 200-day moving average is $475.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price target on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $558.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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