B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 24,912 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — UNH reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.23 (vs. consensus ~$6.76) and revenue of ~$111.7B, and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to above $18.25, citing improved management of medical costs. This is the main catalyst for the rally. Business Wire — Q1 Results

Q1 beat and raised guidance — UNH reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.23 (vs. consensus ~$6.76) and revenue of ~$111.7B, and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to above $18.25, citing improved management of medical costs. This is the main catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target increases — Multiple firms (Argus, RBC, Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, etc.) raised ratings or targets after the report, adding upward pressure as sell‑side momentum attracts buyers. 247wallst — Analyst Upgrades

Analyst upgrades and price‑target increases — Multiple firms (Argus, RBC, Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, etc.) raised ratings or targets after the report, adding upward pressure as sell‑side momentum attracts buyers. Positive Sentiment: AI & operational initiatives — Management flagged a meaningful AI investment (and Optum Real transaction scale), which investors view as a durable margin/efficiency tailwind if deployment scales as planned. That narrative supports higher multiple assumptions. Yahoo Finance — Q1 Deep Dive (AI)

AI & operational initiatives — Management flagged a meaningful AI investment (and Optum Real transaction scale), which investors view as a durable margin/efficiency tailwind if deployment scales as planned. That narrative supports higher multiple assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Bullish options flow — Unusual activity: ~164k call options traded (≈30% above average), signaling short‑term bullish positioning from traders and institutional players.

Bullish options flow — Unusual activity: ~164k call options traded (≈30% above average), signaling short‑term bullish positioning from traders and institutional players. Neutral Sentiment: Sector sentiment spillover — UNH’s beat dragged peers higher (CVS, Humana, Centene); positive industry momentum can amplify the stock move but doesn’t change UNH’s fundamentals. Yahoo — Sector Impact

Sector sentiment spillover — UNH’s beat dragged peers higher (CVS, Humana, Centene); positive industry momentum can amplify the stock move but doesn’t change UNH’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing risks remain — Management warned of challenges around a Medicare obesity‑drug pilot and cautioned that medical‑cost dynamics are still the key risk; if costs reaccelerate, margins and guidance could reverse. Reuters — Medicare Obesity Drug Pilot Challenges

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $353.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $438.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $377.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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