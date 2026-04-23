B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 10,335 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,804 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 10,335 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of UNP opened at $249.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $251.40 and its 200 day moving average is $237.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $206.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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