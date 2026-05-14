Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 33,241 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here