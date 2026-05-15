Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Decreases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Research lowered Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $299.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $302.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles say Lam Research is an “incredible growth stock,” pointing to solid operating momentum and the potential for strong long-term returns.

Several recent articles say Lam Research is an “incredible growth stock,” pointing to solid operating momentum and the potential for strong long-term returns. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain bullish, with coverage noting that Wall Street’s average recommendation is effectively a Buy and that price targets have been raised as the stock pushed above the $300 level.

Analysts and market commentary remain bullish, with coverage noting that Wall Street’s average recommendation is effectively a Buy and that price targets have been raised as the stock pushed above the $300 level. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also being supported by Lam’s recent earnings beat, with revenue of $5.84 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.47, both topping expectations and reinforcing confidence in demand trends tied to AI infrastructure.

Investor interest is also being supported by Lam’s recent earnings beat, with revenue of $5.84 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.47, both topping expectations and reinforcing confidence in demand trends tied to AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced upcoming participation in investor conferences, which does not change fundamentals but may keep the stock in focus for traders and institutions.

The company also announced upcoming participation in investor conferences, which does not change fundamentals but may keep the stock in focus for traders and institutions. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles discussed Lam Research’s long-term stock performance and valuation, which may support sentiment but are not new catalysts by themselves.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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