Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 180.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,264 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in B. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1,042.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 571 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Barrick Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Barrick Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B

Barrick Mining Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE B opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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