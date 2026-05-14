Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 138.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,348 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 968.0% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $151.61 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $154.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.05. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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