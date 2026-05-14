Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $1.75 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,092 shares of company stock valued at $95,003,475. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $290.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $302.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,799.74 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average of $146.87.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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