Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 21,998 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,998 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,060,536,000 after buying an additional 176,219 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after buying an additional 725,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,228 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore increased their target price on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $218.40 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.44. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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