Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Intel were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of INTC opened at $115.93 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.98 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here