Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 177,653 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Badger Meter worth $88,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 27.3% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Badger Meter

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Kenneth Bockhorst purchased 2,200 shares at about $117.53 on April 21, increasing his stake to 51,676 shares — a direct insider buy that signals management confidence in the company’s outlook. SEC Filing - Insider Purchase

CEO Kenneth Bockhorst purchased 2,200 shares at about $117.53 on April 21, increasing his stake to 51,676 shares — a direct insider buy that signals management confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note that despite the miss, Badger has a healthy pipeline and the recent UDlive acquisition supports longer‑term growth in smart metering/digital services — a constructive signal for future revenue leverage. Zacks: Q1 miss but pipeline/UDlive cited

Analysts and coverage note that despite the miss, Badger has a healthy pipeline and the recent UDlive acquisition supports longer‑term growth in smart metering/digital services — a constructive signal for future revenue leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Badger published its Q1 earnings presentation and call materials, showing adjusted EPS of $0.93 and revenue of $202.3M; management attributes the shortfall mainly to project timing — useful context but not a definitive long‑term signal. Earnings Presentation

Badger published its Q1 earnings presentation and call materials, showing adjusted EPS of $0.93 and revenue of $202.3M; management attributes the shortfall mainly to project timing — useful context but not a definitive long‑term signal. Negative Sentiment: Badger missed Q1 estimates and several outlets report that analysts have updated models downward after the results — negative near‑term catalyst as lowered expectations and earnings misses often pressure stocks. Yahoo Finance: Just Missed Earnings

Badger missed Q1 estimates and several outlets report that analysts have updated models downward after the results — negative near‑term catalyst as lowered expectations and earnings misses often pressure stocks. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (Royal Bank of Canada, Stifel, Robert W. Baird) and some slashed forecasts following Q1 — lower price targets and reduced estimates can weigh on sentiment even if ratings remain Buy/Outperform. Benzinga: Analysts Slash Forecasts

Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (Royal Bank of Canada, Stifel, Robert W. Baird) and some slashed forecasts following Q1 — lower price targets and reduced estimates can weigh on sentiment even if ratings remain Buy/Outperform. Negative Sentiment: Two investor‑loss litigation alerts (Pomerantz LLP and Johnson Fistel) are active, investigating potential claims related to the company and its officers — potential legal exposure and headline risk for shareholders. Pomerantz Investigation Notice Johnson Fistel Notice

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Wrocklage bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $152.35 per share, for a total transaction of $251,377.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,071.35. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.53 per share, with a total value of $258,566.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 51,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,480.28. This represents a 4.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,930 and sold 3,989 shares valued at $596,002. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Badger Meter Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.09 and a 52 week high of $256.08. The company's 50 day moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.53. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $220.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Badger Meter's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $197.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $174.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $166.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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