Baer Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,113.43 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,042.04 and its 200-day moving average is $879.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $506.02 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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