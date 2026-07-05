Baer Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. $V

Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,172 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Down 0.2%

Visa stock opened at $361.31 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $362.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $648.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $327.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.90.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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