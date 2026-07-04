Baer Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $407.39 and its 200-day moving average is $411.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 360.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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