Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,744 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent earnings report was well received, with revenue up 32.1% year over year to $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 beating expectations. Management also issued stronger-than-expected guidance, reinforcing the view that AI-driven demand and enterprise software spending remain healthy. DDOG Q1 Deep Dive: AI Adoption and Product Expansion Drive Strong Growth

Datadog’s recent earnings report was well received, with revenue up 32.1% year over year to $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 beating expectations. Management also issued stronger-than-expected guidance, reinforcing the view that AI-driven demand and enterprise software spending remain healthy. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive after earnings, with CICC Research raising its price target to $204 from $150 and other firms reiterating bullish views, suggesting Wall Street sees more upside in DDOG. MarketScreener

Analyst sentiment remains constructive after earnings, with CICC Research raising its price target to $204 from $150 and other firms reiterating bullish views, suggesting Wall Street sees more upside in DDOG. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles framed Datadog as a beneficiary of AI adoption rather than a victim of a SaaS slowdown, which is helping sentiment around the stock. Barchart

Several recent articles framed Datadog as a beneficiary of AI adoption rather than a victim of a SaaS slowdown, which is helping sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog announced upcoming presentations at two investor conferences, which keeps the company visible but does not materially change fundamentals by itself. Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Datadog announced upcoming presentations at two investor conferences, which keeps the company visible but does not materially change fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by directors and an executive, including Matthew Jacobson, Yanbing Li, Julie Richardson, and CRO Sean Michael Walters, may weigh on sentiment even though some of the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. SEC filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. CICC Research boosted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $225.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 704,821 shares in the company, valued at $77,910,913.34. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $10,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 622,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,869,577.28. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 695,598 shares of company stock valued at $91,612,665 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $199.94 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $203.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.17, a PEG ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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