Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 521,321 shares of company stock worth $96,830,814 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $303.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6,073.07 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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