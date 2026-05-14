Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,334 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $708.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $774.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.56 and a 52-week high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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