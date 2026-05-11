Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,851,874 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 287,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.77% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $164,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 249.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.The business had revenue of $532.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Eugene Sparks acquired 29,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $665,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 981,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,535,377.76. This represents a 3.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 321,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company's stock.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

Further Reading

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