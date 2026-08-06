Balefire LLC Acquires 2,175 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Balefire LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Balefire LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Balefire LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 917 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 beat: Revenue rose 48% year over year to $22.97 billion, surpassing the approximately $20.7 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $8.38 versus expectations of about $6.06, while reported EPS was $7.94. Eli Lilly easily tops quarterly estimates, raises outlook as Zepbound and Mounjaro sales surge

Revenue rose 48% year over year to $22.97 billion, surpassing the approximately $20.7 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $8.38 versus expectations of about $6.06, while reported EPS was $7.94. Positive Sentiment: GLP-1 demand drove growth: Mounjaro and Zepbound sales surged, with Mounjaro reportedly up 91% and the two products generating nearly two-thirds of quarterly revenue. Continued volume growth in diabetes and obesity treatments was the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Eli Lilly Stock Jumps Over 5% as Mounjaro Sales Surge 91%

Mounjaro and Zepbound sales surged, with Mounjaro reportedly up 91% and the two products generating nearly two-thirds of quarterly revenue. Continued volume growth in diabetes and obesity treatments was the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Outlook raised: Lilly increased 2026 revenue guidance to $85 billion-$87 billion from $82 billion-$85 billion and maintained EPS guidance of $35.50-$36.50. The improved outlook indicates management expects momentum to continue. Eli Lilly raises annual revenue forecast as obesity, diabetes drug demand stay strong

Lilly increased 2026 revenue guidance to $85 billion-$87 billion from $82 billion-$85 billion and maintained EPS guidance of $35.50-$36.50. The improved outlook indicates management expects momentum to continue. Positive Sentiment: Additional commercial and pipeline support: CVS Health expanded its weight-management program through a Lilly partnership, while Lilly is widening early access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide. The FDA also granted breakthrough therapy designation to investigational cancer drug olomorasib, adding longer-term pipeline potential.

CVS Health expanded its weight-management program through a Lilly partnership, while Lilly is widening early access to experimental obesity drug retatrutide. The FDA also granted breakthrough therapy designation to investigational cancer drug olomorasib, adding longer-term pipeline potential. Neutral Sentiment: Key investor concern: Management indicated that manufacturing capacity could become a bottleneck if GLP-1 demand continues to outpace supply. Lilly is working to expand production, but execution and competition remain important risks at the stock’s elevated valuation.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,170.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,156.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,045.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.22. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $22.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-36.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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