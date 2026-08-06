Balefire LLC Buys 1,273 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Balefire LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 273.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.06 per share, for a total transaction of $73,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 14,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,566.06. This represents a 7.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,154. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $415.21 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $427.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%.The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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