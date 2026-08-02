Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,083 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 180,214 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.42% of Ball worth $65,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ball by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,429,000 after acquiring an additional 999,690 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,225,631 shares of the company's stock worth $382,742,000 after purchasing an additional 266,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,999,409 shares of the company's stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 340,677 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ball by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,739,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,057,000 after buying an additional 922,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ball by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,521,000 after buying an additional 602,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Ball's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price target on Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

See Also

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