Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,308 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,213 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ball worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ball by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ball's dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ball

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

See Also

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