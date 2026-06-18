Bamco Inc. NY Buys 741,200 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120,031 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 741,200 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.71% of Samsara worth $146,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Samsara by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,663 shares of the company's stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company's stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 39,816 shares of the company's stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Samsara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,381,578 shares of the company's stock worth $84,427,000 after acquiring an additional 263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $2,371,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 316.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.34. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $19,802,808.20. Following the sale, the director owned 2,256,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,816,835.49. This trade represents a 21.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $86,003.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 167,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,656.06. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,988,722 shares of company stock worth $155,944,374. 35.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IOT shares. Zacks Research lowered Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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