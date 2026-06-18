Bamco Inc. NY Buys 8,456 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,878 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Snowflake worth $83,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Snowflake alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 72,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced that Unlimitail chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. BusinessWire article

Snowflake announced that chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Proactive Investors article

Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its strong cash flow and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Benzinga article

Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Yahoo Finance article

Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Negative Sentiment: Snowflake insiders, including director Frank Slootman , SVP Vivek Raghunathan , and EVP Christian Kleinerman , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Snowflake insiders, including director , SVP , and EVP , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor focus also remains on intensifying competition from Databricks, which may pressure Snowflake’s growth narrative even as analysts say both companies can coexist. Proactive Investors article

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $284.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.Snowflake's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,250. The trade was a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $930,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 258,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,085,360. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,493,618 shares of company stock valued at $343,531,621 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here