Bamco Inc. NY Has $109.77 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,182 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.56% of Installed Building Products worth $109,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,551,161 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $402,356,000 after acquiring an additional 328,725 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 519,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $134,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,748 shares of the construction company's stock worth $103,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,211 shares of the construction company's stock worth $92,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,996 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $91,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE IBP opened at $211.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.56 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $242.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Installed Building Products's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Installed Building Products's payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Installed Building Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.80 per share, with a total value of $97,734.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 17,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,805.60. The trade was a 2.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 475 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.22 per share, with a total value of $97,954.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 28,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,870,670.96. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,042,807. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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