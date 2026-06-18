Bamco Inc. NY Has $192.86 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,652 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $192,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $360,443,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $688,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,727 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $432.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,040. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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