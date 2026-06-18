Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,888,845 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,069,786 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 2.3% of Bamco Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 7.79% of FactSet Research Systems worth $838,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 280,187 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $80,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,320,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.6% during the third quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 55,359 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 856,039 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $245,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $279.62.

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FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $228.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $453.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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