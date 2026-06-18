Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,060,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 71,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.9% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.40% of Charles Schwab worth $705,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.32. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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