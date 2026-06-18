Bamco Inc. NY Trims Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,582 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,861 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Datadog worth $66,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,473,073.60. The trade was a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,359,860 shares of company stock valued at $279,385,577 in the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $226.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.81. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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