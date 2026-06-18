Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 6,591 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 818,435 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $93,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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