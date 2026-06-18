Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,046,696 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2,529.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,081 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 1,046,696 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $102,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline.

Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline. Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a buy rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth.

Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth. Negative Sentiment: Netflix also canceled The Boroughs after one season, a reminder that some content investments are still being pruned as the company remains selective on spending.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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