Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 83,338 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,257 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.1%

UBER stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber announced it will expand its robotaxi partnership with Lucid and Nuro into Houston in 2027, with Uber operating the network and the partners supplying vehicles and self-driving technology. The move suggests Uber is making concrete progress toward scaling its autonomous ride-hailing strategy, which could support long-term growth. Article Title

Uber announced it will expand its robotaxi partnership with and into in 2027, with Uber operating the network and the partners supplying vehicles and self-driving technology. The move suggests Uber is making concrete progress toward scaling its autonomous ride-hailing strategy, which could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Uber also unveiled a broader autonomous-driving partnership with Stellantis and Wayve to deploy Level 4 robotaxis globally. That adds another route for Uber to deepen its role in self-driving mobility and potentially expand its platform economics over time. Article Title

Uber also unveiled a broader autonomous-driving partnership with and to deploy Level 4 robotaxis globally. That adds another route for Uber to deepen its role in self-driving mobility and potentially expand its platform economics over time. Positive Sentiment: Uber and WeRide announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in Zurich later this year, expanding the companies’ European footprint after Madrid. The ongoing international rollout reinforces Uber’s autonomous mobility ambitions. Article Title

Uber and announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in later this year, expanding the companies’ European footprint after Madrid. The ongoing international rollout reinforces Uber’s autonomous mobility ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s stock was also hit by headlines about an investigation into “fictitious discounts” and dynamic pricing, which could keep regulatory and consumer-trust concerns in focus if the issue gains traction. Article Title

Uber’s stock was also hit by headlines about an investigation into “fictitious discounts” and dynamic pricing, which could keep regulatory and consumer-trust concerns in focus if the issue gains traction. Neutral Sentiment: A separate report said Uber’s latest advertising products could make the stock look undervalued, but that story is more of a valuation argument than an immediate catalyst. Article Title

A separate report said Uber’s latest advertising products could make the stock look undervalued, but that story is more of a valuation argument than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reported that Uber Technologies (UBER) declined more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting that the positive robotaxi news has not yet fully offset near-term pressure on the shares. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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