Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $399.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $415.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $409.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $462 from $400 and reiterated an outperform rating, citing improved margin expectations at Optum Health and signaling confidence in the company’s recovery efforts. Leerink Raises UnitedHealth PT

Leerink Partners raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to and reiterated an rating, citing improved margin expectations at Optum Health and signaling confidence in the company’s recovery efforts. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary has grown more constructive on UnitedHealth’s turnaround, with analysts pointing to better long-term profitability at its Optum Health unit as a reason the stock could recover further. UnitedHealth Stock Gets a Target Price Increase

Wall Street commentary has grown more constructive on UnitedHealth’s turnaround, with analysts pointing to better long-term profitability at its Optum Health unit as a reason the stock could recover further. Neutral Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that hedge funds have continued to buy UnitedHealth, suggesting institutional interest remains solid, though this is not a direct catalyst by itself. Hedge Funds Bought UnitedHealth

Separate coverage noted that hedge funds have continued to buy UnitedHealth, suggesting institutional interest remains solid, though this is not a direct catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: One investor-letter item said Sustainable Growth Advisers sold its stake in UNH, but the article provided limited detail on the reason, so the stock impact is unclear. SGA Sold UnitedHealth Stake

One investor-letter item said Sustainable Growth Advisers sold its stake in UNH, but the article provided limited detail on the reason, so the stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish analyst note, UNH also traded lower than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting that investors are still cautious about the pace and durability of the turnaround. UnitedHealth Fell More Than Broader Market

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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