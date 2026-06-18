Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 26,370 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,460 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $76,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $262.04 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $246.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company's fifty day moving average price is $251.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here