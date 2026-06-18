Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 40,668 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,144 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 40,668 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $39,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,659 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

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Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 200,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $61,797.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,475,822.32. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,603,747 shares of company stock valued at $423,901,619 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $164.51 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day moving average is $140.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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