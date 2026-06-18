Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 332.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 212,370 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,962,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,482,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.17.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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ServiceNow Stock Down 6.0%

NOW stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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