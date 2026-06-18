Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 88,769 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,460 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 88,769 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $24,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,291,867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,201,329,000 after purchasing an additional 887,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 103,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $217.12 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.40 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.84.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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