Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases 6,473 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 1,228.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $4,275,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,021,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,320,872,000 after acquiring an additional 370,364 shares during the period.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Article Title

A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals.

Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage also noted that GE Vernova had seen a short-term dip versus the broader market, suggesting some volatility may still be present. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,085.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $904.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,007.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $830.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.21 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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