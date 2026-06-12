Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 15,357 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

More UnitedHealth Group News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $407.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $405.58 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $359.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $415.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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